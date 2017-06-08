Apple distributors arrested in China for selling user data

SOME SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES that work with Apple may find some empty desks in their offices this week after reports revealed that Chinese authorities have made 22 arrests in relation to the sale of personal iPhone information for profit.

The arrests come from the supply chain, specifically the parts of it that do not see anything wrong with taking a look at available customer databases, cherry picking them for saleable details and then selling them online. It is estimated that the scam made some 50 million Yuan, or £5.6m, for those involved.

We have Google translated the official statement from the Chinese police, but it hasn't done us many favours.

"Cangnan police found in the investigation, there are Apple employees suspected of illegal access to Apple's personal information associated with the phone, and a large number of online sales, the amount involved is huge. Immediately, Cangnan police to catch up with the source, destroy the platform, broken chain as the goal, to carry out detection work," it says.

"After investigation, the criminal gangs use Apple's internal system platform, illegal inquiries Apple phone associated phone number, name, Apple ID and other information, and then the information to each 10-180 yuan price of the sale. At present, the case of 22 suspects have been taken to criminal detention and other coercive measures, the case is under further investigation."

Engadget, which has a Chinese office, had far more success in working out what went down, but it explains that it is not clear how many Apple users might be affected, nor if they were internationally sourced or local to China. It adds that your average iPhone ID including phone number is worth about a quid to the kind of people who buy that sort of thing.

We wish the Cangnan police all the best with their attempts to "destroy the platform". µ