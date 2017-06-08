UK police make first arrest using face recognition technology

A VAN IN WALES HAS HAD A MAN PICKED UP BY THE COPPERS because a database connected to a camera recognised his face.

We knew that facial recognition technology was becoming a tool in the police arsenal because the South Wales Police said that they would use them to scan everyone going to the Champions League final in an attempt to limit trouble. The technology uses a camera to gawp at people going about their businesses, and compares their mug shot against a database of around 500,000 "persons of interest".

"The world we live in is changing and with that comes a need to change the way we police. We are investing in ensuring our officers have the tools and technology needed to most effectively protect our communities. As technology evolves into the future, so too will the way our police force operates," said Assistant Chief Constable Richard Lewis in May.

"This facial recognition technology will enable us to search, scan and monitor images and video of suspects against offender databases, leading to the faster and more accurate identification of persons of interest. The technology can also enhance our existing CCTV network in the future by extracting faces in real time and instantaneously matching them against a watch list of individuals, including missing people.

"We are very cognisant of concerns about privacy and we are building in checks and balances into our methodology to reassure the public that the approach we take is justified and proportionate."

Arstechnica has had a catch up with the police and found that the potentially huge privacy violation has led to at least one arrest. It had nothing to do with the football, but the police has kept its cards close to its chest, possibly because it is an ongoing investigation, or maybe because the dude was just an innocent man going about his innocent business.

"It was a local man and unconnected to the Champions League," they said disappointingly. µ