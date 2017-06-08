Museum of Failure will help us learn from our 404s

SWEDEN HAS some cool museums. The Abba Museum. Erm. Some other museums. But what about a place to display all the stuff that didn't go quite to plan?

Samuel West has opened the Museum of Failures, a curated collection of over 70 ideas that just didn't turn out as they were supposed to.

Tech features heavily. Google Glass, for example, which West cites as being a failure because of its lack of privacy (though we can think of a dozen other reasons).

There's a Betamax Video Recorder, an Apple Newton MessagePad, a Nokia N-Gage and a Sinclair C5.

'LEARNING IS THE ONLY WAY TO TURN FAILURE INTO SUCCESS' says the company mantra.

"I was tired of all the success stories. They all sound alike." West told the BBC. "Seeing big companies fail makes us feel better about our own failures." You can tell he's a psychologist by day.

Other observers note that it gives us a better insight to the amount of work a success story takes and how many failures it takes to find a winning formula.

There are food and drink products as well, (an important discussion topic amongst INQ writers). They include fat-free crisps that give you the runs, and Coke Blak, which was made with coffee and was disgusting as it sounds.

There's also a board game called "I'm Back And You're Fired: Trump: The Game" which is as hellish as it sounds.

West has had no support from the manufacturers to make his museum, with them all refusing to associate with their checkered past for fear of tarnishing their precious brand. Because it seems that no one, literally no one thought that Colgate branded Lasagne was a good idea.

If you're in Sweden and want to visit, it'll cost you 100SEK (about 8 quid) or you can wait, as the museum is going on tour later in the year, though there's no UK dates as yet. Check out their website here for more info. µ