Apple's new iMac is upgradeable for the first time in years

Apple's new iMac is upgradable for first time in years, iFixit teardown reveals

DESTRUCTION OUTFIT iFixit has promptly torn apart Apple's new iMac, revealing that it packs both removable RAM and a modular CPU.

No, it's not 1 April, iFixit has indeed confirmed that Apple's new-and-improved 21.5in iMac is upgradeable. This marks the first time that Apple's desktop PC has been offered with expandable memory since 2013, and it's also the first with a modular CPU since 2012.

"Apple would say neither is user-replaceable. Accessing and replacing these components isn't exactly easy, but we're saying it's possible. Maybe even probable," iFixit swoons.

"A tinker-happy user (armed with the right tools and guide) could at least double the base 8 GB of memory, turning their new iMac with Retina Display into an iMac Semi-Pro.

"An upgradable iMac is a massive shift in direction from Apple. It's the first time we've seen a 21.5" iMac with expandable memory since 2013. And the first time we've seen one with a modular CPU since 2012. Kudos to Apple!"

This is good news, but not all of iFixit's findings will be welcomed by those looking to throw money at Apple's new iMac.

Naturally, like most Apple products, the PC is still an absolute bastard to pull apart. iFixit notes that the glass and the Retina display are fused together, which that the screen will be risky - and no doubt expensive - to replace.

iFixit also moans that "most replaceable components (like the RAM) are buried behind the logic board, meaning you'll have to take apart most of the iMac just to gain access to them."

Overall, iFixit slaps the new iMac with a repairability score of three out of 10. µ