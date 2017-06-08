Android O set to arrive on the Google Pixel in early August

GOOGLE PIXEL owners might get their mitts on Android O as early as August, according to online chatter.

David Ruddock, the managing editor at Android Police, has the scoop, and this week took to Twitter to reveal that the Google Pixel will see an update to Android O during the first two weeks of August 2017. This is early than some may have expected, with Android 7.0 arriving on compatible Nexus devices at the end of August last year.

The official OTA to Android O for Pixel will likely drop in the first week or two of August. A bit earlier than Nexuses / Nougat last year. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) June 6, 2017

Ruddock goes on to note that the information comes via a "reliable source", but warns that release dates are "always subject to change".

Although not mentioned, we assume that the fatter Google Pixel XL will receive the update at the same time as it's smaller sibling. What isn't clear, however, is when Android O will arrive on older Nexus devices, nor the Google Pixel C.

Android O, which INQ assumes will be named 'Opal Fruits', is now available in beta after being shown off during Google's I/O keynote last month.

The update ain't about flashy features, and instead, Google is hoping to improve the user experience through "vitals", which will see it focus on improvements to battery life, stability and security. For example, Google will put "wise limits" on background activity such as location tracking and execution in a bid to preserve battery life, and it will crack down on the ever-growing problem of Android malware with a new tool called Google Play Protect.

"Play Protect is built into every device with Google Play, is always updating, and automatically takes action to keep your data and device safe, so you don't have to lift a finger," Dave Burke, VP of engineering at Google said.

"Play Protect detects and removes apps that might be harmful. And with more than 50 billion apps scanned every day, our machine learning systems are always on the lookout for new risks."

Google has also been keen to talk up Android O's faster boot times, picture-in-picture mode, Smart Text Selection, Autofill in apps and Notification Dots - which are exactly like the irritating app badges found on iOS. µ