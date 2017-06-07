Samsung is reportedly building a Bixby speaker to rival Apple's HomePod

ME-TOO COMPANY Samsung is reportedly working on its own AI-powered smart speaker in a bid to rival the Apple HomePod.

The as-yet-unnamed speaker will be powered by the Samsung's Bixby AI assistant, according to the Korea Herald, which the firm has already confirmed will be coming to IoT gadgets as well as smartphones and tablets.

However, this is likely a sign that the speaker won't be arriving any time soon, as Samsung last week announced plans to delay the rollout of Bixby to Galaxy S8 handsets in the US, because it's, er, struggling to understand English.

We don't yet know much else about Samsung's smart speaker, although the report notes that the firm has been granted patents for the mooted device in South Korea.

News of Samsung building its own AI-powered speaker comes, unsurprisingly, just days after Apple took the wraps off its first stab at the Amazon and Google-dominated market. The speaker, called the Apple HomePod for some God-forsaken reason, is a 7in tall bin-like device

Inside you'll find Apple's A8 processor, which the company claims is "the biggest brain inside of a speaker". This sits alongside a 4in Apple-built subwoofer and a seven tweeter array with precision acoustic horns and directional control. We don't really know what that means, either, but Apple claims it will "rock the house". Er.

The speaker also features "spatial awareness," which allows it to automatically tune the sound to the space that the speaker is in.

"Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a beautiful speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion-free music and be a helpful assistant around your home."

The Apple HomePod will be available from December, priced at $349. UK pricing has not yet been announced. µ