TROUBLED TAXI TOERAGS Uber have "drained the swamp" with the firing of 20 staff as a result of investigations into the institutional sexism allegations within the company.

The rejects were sacked for "sexual harassment, bullying and issues about poor company culture".

This aspect will be investigated by new hire Eric Holder, who was Barack Obama's attorney general and will investigate the overall culture of Uber.

In total, legal eagles Perkins Coie reviewed 215 campaigns including sexual harassment. So far 100 have been dismissed, 57 are ongoing and the rest have resulted in today's firings.

It's not known exactly who went for a Burton, but it is understood that a number of senior positions amongst Uber's 12,000 staff have gone.

CEO and founder Travis Kalanick has been in some ways a victim of his own success, and is now the boss of a massive company and often doesn't have a clue what he's doing. Sort of Trump in reverse really. Only recently Kalanick admitted he needed "leadership help" after a slanging match with one of his drivers.

Mr Kalanick has since stopped using Uber and now has his own private car and driver.

Additionally, two women have been hired to some senior positions, with Frances Frei in as SVP for leadership and strategy and Bozoma Saint John, ex-Apple, becoming Chief Brand Officer.

The controversy had been bubbling under for a long time but finally came to light when a female engineer and former employee wrote a damning blog post about her experiences within the company which, she alleged, knew what was going on but valued the "talent" of their staff too much to make a fuss.

The company has also recently allegedly stolen some blueprints for self-driving trucks from rivals Alphabet, in a case that is being investigated separately.

The company has also been criticised for its surge pricing during high demand periods, with no regard as to what they are. This led recently to prices going sky high after the London Bridge Terror Attack. Uber has since said it will refund customers who suffered because of the surge. µ