iOS 11 ain't coming to the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C or iPad 4

IF YOU'RE STILL ROCKING an iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C, it might be time to throw it in the bin.

Apple has confirmed that its iOS 11 operating system, launched at WWDC on Monday, won't be available for the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C or iPad 4 when it rolls out later this year.

This is because, as expected, iOS 11 removes support for 32-bit devices and apps, a move which could see almost 200,000 apps go the way of borkage when the update arrives.

The decision to remove support for 32-bit shouldn't come as a surprise for many, though. Apple has supported 64-bit apps since the release of the iPhone 5S back in 2013 and has required developers to submit new applications with 64-bit support since February 2015 and app updates since June 2015.

What's more, in iOS 10.3, Apple released a tool to that names and shames apps that will be rendered obsolete by the next major update. The tool, found in Settings > General > About > Applications, lists installed apps that don't run in 64-bit mode, and warns: "The apps may slow down your iPhone and will not work with future version of iOS if they are not updated."

iOS 11 was first shown off earlier this week, and it's available to developers now. The update, which is expected to be available through Apple's public beta programme later this month, brings with it improvements to Siri - including better contextual awareness and native translation support, Apple Pay peer-to-peer payments through iMessage and a redesigned Control Centre.

Apple also showed off ARKit - tool that will let devs build augmented reality (AR)-based apps. Federighi says that, given the number of iPhones and iPads in the wild, it will be "overnight, become the largest AR platform in the world". µ