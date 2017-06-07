Stack Overflow shows developers are overworked and underpaid

STACK OVERFLOW has released its latest quarterly report into the state of Developer Ecosystem in the UK and Ireland.

This time the emphasis is on employment, asking employers the question: "What if you could spend a day in a developer's shoes?"

The top finding is that 45.3 per cent of developers feel 'somewhat underpaid', suggesting that there is some sort of disconnect between the expectations of the employer and the employee.

54.6 per cent of developers are keen to ditch the commute, prioritising jobs that allow them to work remotely.

Outside of London, which has 7.7 percent of the UK labour force, the biggest hub for developers is actually over the water in Dublin with 9 per cent. On the UK mainland, the biggest provincial hub is Edinburgh with 7.1 per cent, followed by Bristol just behind at 7 per cent.

Belfast is just behind with 6.5 per cent. Surprisingly, Manchester, regarded by many as the UK's second city, sits behind other candidate Birmingham, Cardiff and the Cambridge/Peterborough area. Cambridge, home of DeepMind and ARM, is becoming a hotbed of talent with a new rail station and Science Park giving in 3.8 per cent of the labour force as opposed to just 3 per cent in Manchester.

The most used developer languages are Javascript, SQL, C#, Python and Java, and these look set to remain the same in the year ahead.

The skills shortage in these and other languages remains strong with 98.6 per cent of developers in employment, meaning that in real terms, to get the best talent, the designers of this survey believe that you should pay attention to this survey. Funny how that's often the way.

But a warning to developers. Don't get into the game if you want to get filthy rich. A developer with less than four years experience can expect an average salary of £28,428. With 20 or more years, that only rises to £54,078, which considering the figures often involved in company turnovers is a drop in the ocean.

At less than four years, 27.2 per cent of developers want to "change the world". But by the time they are in the third decade of their career, the highest figure is for job security at 60.8 per cent.

In Q1 the focus was more heavily on languages used by developers.