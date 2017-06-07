Apple, Intel, Microsoft and more commit to Paris Agreement on climate change

TECH FIRMS INCLUDING Apple, Amazon, Google, Intel and Microsoft have committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change, despite US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the deal signed by 195 nations.

The technology companies, which also include Adobe, eBay, Facebook and Spotify, join a number of businesses from other sectors, as well as investors, colleges and universities, US states, cities and counties, to declare their support for climate action to meet the Paris Agreement.

The agreement, which was first signed by world leaders in December 2015, was the first global commitment to fight climate change. It was a landmark agreement, which enabled each country to set its own emission reduction targets and adopt its own strategies for reaching them.

President Trump's withdrawal from the agreement last week stunned the world, and now US local and state governments, along with businesses and investors have reacted by pledging to honour the agreement regardless of the Trump administration's announcement.

In an open letter, the organisations, which have come together to create a coalition dubbed ‘We Are Still In', said: "The Trump administration's announcement undermines a key pillar in the fight against climate change and damages the world's ability to avoid the most dangerous and costly effects of climate change. Importantly, it is also out of step with what is happening in the United States".

The coalition continued: "In the absence of leadership from Washington, states, cities, colleges and universities, businesses and investors, representing a sizeable percentage of the US economy, will pursue ambitious climate goals, working together to take forceful action and to ensure that the US remains a global leader in reducing emissions."

The movement, which is supported by states like New York and California, is led by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

So far signatories include over 20 Fortune 500 companies, 125 cities, nine states, 903 businesses and investors, and 183 colleges and universities.

The coalition says that other companies, investors, higher education institutes, mayors and governors can add their name to the statement by registering. µ