Get your geek on with a VR tour of Bletchley Park

SUMMER IS HERE, and you may be looking for ways to keep the kid in you entertained. Well, why not take a virtual tour of the excellent UK National Museum of Computing. (NMOC).

The UK NMOC is located in Milton Keynes, and it's in the same place as Bletchley Park, so it is worth the trip if you can make it. If you cannot you may like this new option which takes you inside the place just like Google Streetview takes you down the road where you used to live when you were growing up.

Anyone can now have a 3D virtual tour of two early computing galleries at The National Museum of Computing and Bletchley Park thanks to the 3D, 360-degree photography application developed by Venue View Virtual Tours.

"Viewers can move around the galleries looking at the machines and their descriptions with the added bonus of hyperlinks to video and text explanations providing further detail and history of the exhibits," said the NMOC.

You can try it out now, we couldn't find our Cardboard, which is frustrating, but we have been to the museum anyway. By taking the 3D tour you can feast your eyes on historical computers like WITCH, which is a very old machine that the museum rebooted.

"The virtual tour is quite incredible and a dramatic way of realising how far technology has come in a few decades," said Kevin Murrell, a trustee at The National Museum of Computing.

"We are seeing 1950s computers with 2017 tech and getting a convincing dolls-house view of the galleries that is impossible to see in real life! It's a marvellous tool to attract people to come to see the museum in real life - even regular visitors will see something new."

Because this is 2017, the exhibits come with additional information and features like links to video content - including for example the rebooting of the WITCH.

Venue View, which we mentioned above, offers any commercial venue the opportunity to virtual-reality tour up their premises. We assume that this means that a lot of new media agencies work with it. Whatever, its managing director is very pleased to be working with the old computer mob.

"With our specialist camera, we can record any venue in 360 HD in a short space of time with no interference to anything in the scene," said that MD, a chap called Keith McMahon. µ