Amazon to counter Fire Phone failure with Ice-branded mobes

AMAZON IS REPORTEDLY GOING TO HAVE another stab at the whole smartphone thing, after its Fire Phone crashed and burned back in 2015.

Amazon is going to counter Fire with 'Ice', according to a report at Gadgets360. It has heard that the firm is planning a line-up of Ice-branded mobes, which will run a full-fat version of Android complete with access to Google Play.

This is good news. Amazon's Fire Phone, like the firm's tablets, ran a custom version of Google's OS, which failed to offer Google apps and services and essentially turned the handset into a glorified Amazon shopping basket.

The Amazon Ice devices are currently being tested on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, according to the report, which notes that the firm is currently testing both 5.2in and 5.5in devices.

The handsets also are expected to feature a 13MP camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a middling Snapdragon 435 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is half of what the Amazon Fire Phone offered back in 2014.

Gadget360's source, which has reportedly fiddled with the so-called Ice smartphones, note that the phone didn't offer access to Amazon's Alexa AI assistant, but said that Google's alternative was pre-loaded.

This lack of Alexa could change, though, with the source noting that a smartphone would be a powerful source of data for refining Amazon's AI tech everywhere from language processing to image recognition.

The report notes that the Ice phone will initially be targeted at developing markets like India, and may never make it to the UK or US. It will reportedly be priced at around $93 (around £78).

Amazon, naturally, declined to comment on the report, saying: "As policy, we don't comment on rumours or speculation." µ