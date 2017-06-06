Wanted: 1.8 million skilled cyber security professionals by 2022

EUROPE HAS A MASSIVE HOLE IN IT, a huge cyber security skills gap that is getting bigger and bigger and will need almost two million people to fill it by 2022.

Don't take it from us, this is Frost and Sullivan talking. The big people hole is revealed in the 2017 Global Information Security Workforce Study that the firm has spent some time putting together. It spoke to a lot of European companies and found that 40 per cent of them want to incsmbrease their cyber security people by at least 15 per cent over the next five years.

Frost and Sullivan reminds us, and anyone else who might stumble across its report, that cybersecurity is a hot topic right now. If a company hasn't been breached, it's been hacked or it's running Windows XP and opening up random attachments and downloading rogue applications.

"Cybersecurity professionals worldwide face an ever-evolving threat landscape that many feel they are ill-equipped to manage. Data breaches at corporations, educational institutions and government agencies continue to erode public confidence in the state of cybersecurity," it said in its introduction.

"The emergence of consumer goods such as wearable devices and self-driving cars, alongside the increasing connectivity of the systems managing critical infrastructure such as power plants and traffic signals are creating new threats to public safety, privacy, and economic stability."

Two-thirds of respondents said that they did not have enough skilled workers in-house to cope with current threats, and let's face it, current threats are only going to get worse.

"This year's study reveals we are on pace to reach a cybersecurity workforce gap of 1.8 million by 2022, a 20 per cent increase over the forecast made in 2015," added the firm.

"Workers cite a variety of reasons why there are too few information security workers, and these reasons vary regionally, however, globally the most common reason for the worker shortage is a lack of qualified personnel." µ