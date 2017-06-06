WWDC 2017: 8 of the biggest announcements from Apple's keynote

APPLE ON MONDAY kicked off its week-long WWDC event in San Jose, with Tim Cook and co taking to the stage to show off the firm's upcoming software and hardware releases.

To save you rewatching Apple's two-and-a-bit-hour long keynote, we've rounded up eight of the biggest announcements from this year's WWDC below.

iOS 11





Available now to developers, iOS 11 is being touted as a "major overhaul" of Apple's mobile operating system. Siri has been given a do-over with new voices and better contextual understanding, Apple Pay has been updated to support peer-to-peer payments via iMessage, and Control Center has been given a makeover that now sees it packing all of its features into a single pane.

The biggest changes are coming for iPad users, though, which will find an expanded dock, improved multitasking, multi-touch drag and drop support, a new Files app and souped-up Apple Pencil support.

macOS 10.13 High Sierra

A new version of macOS was shown off during the two-hour-long keynote, which brings with it Apple's new file system (APFS), an update to Apple's Metal graphics suite that offers VR support and provides developer access to the GPU, and updates to Safari including autoplay blocking and intelligent tracking protection.

The update, dubbed 'High Sierra' is available now to developers and will launch on Apple's public beta programme later this month.

iPad Pro



As expected, the long-rumoured 10.5in iPad Pro made its debut at WWDC on Monday, and Apple claims that thanks to its slimmed down bezels, it's the same size as the 9.7in model. The new iPad also packs Apple's A10X processor for a 30 per cent performance bump, upgraded 12MP and 7MP cameras, more built-in storage and a new feature called ProMotion that doubles the display's refresh rate to 120Hz.

watchOS 4

An update for the Apple Watch is coming, and Apple has been keen to talk up its new watchfaces, which includes Siri face that uses machine learning to display information relevant to you - be it traffic information, calendar appointments, and, er reminders to breathe.

The update, watchOS 4, also brings with it improvements to Apple's fitness-focused Activity app and a redesigned Apple Music app with better support for playlists.

iMac Pro





Along with some updates to its current iPad lineup, Apple showed off the upcoming iMac Pro, which it's touting as the most powerful Mac ever. The desktop PC, available in 'Space Grey', will be offered with 8-core, 10-core and 18-core Intel Xeon processors, paired with Radeon Vega graphics, up to 128GB ECC memory and four USB-C ports.

Amazon Prime Video for tvOS

Apple kicked off Monday's keynote with the announcement that Amazon's Prime Video app is finally coming to the Apple TV. This is good news for fans of Mr Robot, as the app will let users easily access both bundled and paid-for Prime Video content without having to arse about with AirPlay. There's no firm release date yet, but Apple is promising a release date later this year.

HomePod





Apple's HomePod is the firm's answer to the Amazon Echo, but the firm also has the likes of Sonos in its sights with what it claims is a "breakthrough home speaker." The 7in tall, bin-like speaker packs an A8 processor, which sits alongside an Apple-built subwoofer and seven tweeter array with precision acoustic horns and directional control. The speaker also features "spatial awareness," which allows it to automatically tune the sound to the space that the speaker is in, along with a six-microphone array so that Siri can pick up your commands.

MacBooks

Apple's updates to its MacBook line unlikely will get anyone too excited. The firm announced that its 12in MacBook, along with its 15in MacBook Pros, will be receiving an update to Intel's 7th-gen Kaby Lake processors, along with faster SSDs and improved graphics. Apple also announced that the MacBook Air is getting a "bump in megahertz". µ