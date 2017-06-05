Apple's Siri speaker official as the, er, HomePod

APPLE'S LONG-RUMOURED Siri speaker is official as the 'HomePod', confirming, if nothing, that the company needs a new marketing department.

The HomePod (snigger) is Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, but the firm also has the likes of Sonos in its sights with what it claims is a "breakthrough home speaker."

The HomePod measures in at 7in tall, and Apple has defended its bin-like design by talking up its "seamless 3D mesh fabric" as having acoustic properties.

Inside you'll find Apple's A8 processor, which the company claims is "the biggest brain inside of a speaker". This sits alongside a 4in Apple-built subwoofer and a seven tweeter array with precision acoustic horns and directional control. We don't really know what that means, either, but Apple claims it will "rock the house". Er.

The speaker also features "spatial awareness," which allows it to automatically tune the sound to the space that the speaker is in, along with a six-microphone array.

Naturally, that's because you can control the speaker using Siri, and Apple has been keen to point out that you don't need to worry about giving up your privacy to do so, noting that "until you say Hey Sri, nothing is being said to Apple."

Siri can do things such as read out the news and send iMessages, but Apple also claims that, on the HomePod, Siri also acts as a "musicologist" that will help you discover new music.

"Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a beautiful speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion-free music and be a helpful assistant around your home."

Apple's HomePod will come in white and Space Grey, and thanks to its built-in HomeKit support, it'll allow you to control smart appliances around your home, even by using your iPhone from another location.

The Apple HomePod will be available from December, priced at $349. UK pricing has not yet been announced. µ