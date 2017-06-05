Apple unveils 10.5in iPad Pro with A10X processor

APPLE HAS SHOWN OFF a new 10.5in iPad Pro, which comes complete with an A10X processor and improved Apple Pencil support.

The 10.5in tablet, which appears to be replacing Apple's "most popular" 9.7in iPad Pro, packs a display that's 20 per cent larger than its predecessor, which means it now accommodates a full-sized onscreen keyboard. It's just as lightweight as the 9.7in model, though, with Apple boasts that it has sized down the bezels by 40 per to keep the new iPad just as compact and lightweight as before.

This enlarged 10.5in screen is 50 per cent brighter than before, too, and also debuts a new feature called ProMotion. This doubles the display's refresh rate to 120Hz, which in turn improves the performance of the Apple Pencil, which now has an "industry best" latency of 20ms.

Under the hood, you'll find Apple's new-ish A10X Fusion processor, a six-core CPU that the firm claims is 30 per cent faster than the A9X, but still delivers a 10-hour battery life. The 12-core GPU will also provide a 40 per cent bump in performance, according to Apple.

The new iPad Pro also packs the same 12MP and 7MP camera as the iPad 7, supports fast charging and will be offered alongside new smart covers.

Apple also announced that both the entry-level 10.5in and 12.9in iPad models will be offered with 64GB storage, along with 256GB and 512GB versions.

While the new iPad Pro will be shipping with iOS 10, Apple has shown off some of the new iPad features coming in iOS 11. The dock has been extended to support new apps, there's a redesigned app switcher, there's a new app called Files, which supports a bunch of third party apps including Box, Dropbox and Google Drive. Drag and drop support is also coming to the iPad in iOS 11, no doubt in

The new 10.5in iPad Pro is available to order now, priced from £649 for the 64GB WiFi-only model. The 12.9in iPad Pro, which has also been kitted out with upgraded internals, can also be picked up from £769. µ