Apple teases iMac packing 18-core Intel Xeon CPU, AMD Vega GPU

APPLE HAS LAUNCHED a bunch of new Mac hardware at WWDC, including an upcoming iMac packing a "workstation-class" 18-core Intel CPU and AMD Radeon Vega GPU.

As expected, the firm announced that its 12in MacBook, along with its 15in MacBook Pros, will be receiving an update to Intel's 7th-gen Kaby Lake processors. Even the ruddy MacBook Air is getting an upgrade, with Apple announcing that it's getting a "bump in megahertz".

Apple's iMac line also got a much-needed refresh. Both the firm's 4K and 5K desktop computers have been upgraded with new displays, which Apple claims are 43 per cent brighter than the previous generation, 7th-gen Intel Kaby Lake processors and a choice of 32GB of ram on the 21.5in model and 64GB RAM on the 27in version. Apple is also touting faster graphics courtesy of AMD, along with USB-C support.

The firm also teased an upcoming upgrade to its iMac (above), which it is touting as the most powerful Mac "ever". The desktop PC, available in 'Space Grey', will be offered with 8-core, 10-core and 18-core Intel Xeon processors, paired with Radeon Vega graphics, up to 128GB ECC memory and four USB-C ports.

"Featuring a new next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an amazing 11 Teraflops of single precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high-frame rate VR," Apple boasts. "And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to an incredible 22 Teraflops of performance."

When it launches in December, Apple's new iMac will be priced at, yikes, $4,999.

Apple's new MacBooks will run the firm's newly-outed macOS High Sierra operating system. It's not the most exciting of updates, with Apple instead touting reworked Mail and Photos apps and improvements to Safari, including autoplay blocking and intelligent tracking protection.

The firm also announced that Apple File System (APFS), shown off at last year's WWDC, will be coming to macOS as the new default file system. This will also deepen the level encryption available in macOS, while a ‘space sharing' feature enables multiple file systems to share the same underlying free space on a physical volume.

Finally, Apple showed off an update to its Metal graphics suite that provides developer access to the GPU. Dubbed, er, Metal 2, this update is aimed at machine learning and external graphics, Apple claimed, with the firm also announcing that Metal for VR will enable developers to start building VR experiences and use the HTC Vive with the Mac for the first time.

macOS High Sierra is available to developers from today and will launch on Apple's public beta programme later this month. µ