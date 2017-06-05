watchOS 4 official with Siri watchface and improved Apple Music app
And, er, a flashlight application
APPLE HAS ANNOUNCED a new version of its watchOS operating system at WWDC.
There's a bunch of new watch faces, for people into that kind of thing, including a new "intelligent" Siri face that uses machine learning to display information relevant to you - be it traffic information, calendar appointments, and, er reminders to breathe. Toy Story-themed watch faces were also shown off to much unnecessary applause.
For those into, er, running and things, there's a handful of updates to Apple's Activity app. This makes no sense to team INQ, but Apple tells us it's added high-intensity interval training and that new workouts can be added during a current workout with a press of the new 'plus' button.
The Apple Watch will also work with NFC-enabled gym equipment for sharing stats from the Apple Watch and gym equipment to share heart rate, incline, and other specs.
Apple Watch owners will also find a redesigned Apple Music app included with improved support for playlists, native core Bluetooth support, screen autorotate and background navigation.
If that wasn't enough to whet your appetite, there's also a new flashlight application coming.
watchOS 4 is available to developers now, before it rolls out to all in the autumn. µ
