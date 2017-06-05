Toyota is helping to build a flying car and wants it to light the Olympic torch

BREAK OUT THE WONDER WHY FILE, car maker Toyota is pouring money into a flying car that it hopes will be impressive enough and capable enough to light the Olympic torch at the 2020 Tokyo games.

That is not very far away. We'd suggest a plan B which would be to set a drone on fire and send it in the general direction of the torch. With any luck, the drone will just crash into the torch and a lot of effort will be saved. We expect that people, who might consider lighting the Olympic torch to be an honour will be slightly disappointed if this flying car business goes ahead.

Business Insider reports that Toyota has thrown its lot in with a startup called Cartivator Resource Management and its Sky Drive creation.

Sky Drive is apparently a mix of metal, bolts and batteries at the moment, and during a test managed to raise itself to about head level before acting like a drunk, tipping to the side and falling to the ground in a cloud of dust.

Toyota's £300,000 investment is expected to help the startup build a better model, but it wants involvement from anyone with an interest. At least that is what we think it wants. The important thing, for any health and safety people who might be reading, is that the plan is to put a person in one next year.

"I was able to support you for full-fledged prototype production this time. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all those who supported us and the Toyota Group for their support. This activity is to try to create a dream vehicle called "flying car" using members' time outside the duties, with the desire to connect dreams from vehicles to the next generation," said Tsubasa Nakamur, a representative from the Cartivator outfit in a blog that we Google translated.

"Due to the realization of the torch lighting, we are developing daily to give people around the world a dream and excitement. Based on the funds received this time, we plan to complete manned prototype by the end of 2018. Please pay attention to our movement in the future. And if you want to do it together, join a group and make your dreams come true!."

Perhaps we will check back in this time next year. Perhaps we won't. µ