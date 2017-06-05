Samsung's Galaxy Book goes up for pre-order, and it ain't cheap
Windows 10 2-in-1 gives the Microsoft Surface Laptop a run for its money
THE SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK, a Windows 10-powered 2-in-1, is now available to pre-order in Blighty.
First shown off at this year's MWC alongside the Galaxy Tab S3, the Samsung Galaxy Book is, according to the firm at least, the slimmed Windows 10 2-in-1 on the market, coming in at 7.4mm-thick for the 10.6in LCD model, and 8.9mm-thick for the 12in AMOLED variant.
The 12in Samsung Galaxy Book is, unsurprisingly, the higher spec of the two, packing a 3.1GHz dual-core 7th-gen Intel Core i5 processor under the hood, paired with either 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, or 8GB and 256GB.
The 10.6in model comes powered by a lesser spec Intel Core m3 processor and packs 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. Both models come with microSD slots built-in.
The Galaxy Book, which ships with Samsung's 'desktop-like' keyboard and S Pen stylus, also features optional LTE, Bluetooth 4.1 support and a USB-C port for Fast Charging. The 12in model has a quoted battery life of 10.5 hours, while the 10.6in model will last for 10.
As you'd probably expect given that the firm sells £800 phones, the Samsung Galaxy Book ain't cheap. The 10.6in model starts at £649 for 64GB WiFi-only model, while added LTE will see this increase to £739. More storage AND LTE? You're looking at £1,099.
The 12in Galaxy Book gives Microsoft's Surface Laptop a run for its money in the pricing department, with the cheapest model, which comes with 256GB storage and WiFi only, fetching £1,269. The higher-spec model, which comes with added Windows 10 Pro LTE, will set you back £1,439.
Yikes. µ
