Netflix hackers leak eight episodes of unseen Funderdome show

THE HACKER THAT SPOILED THE NEW SERIES OF Orange is the New Black for Netflix and its viewers is back with plans to ruin the premier experience of a new show called Funderdome which is hosted by a chap called Steve Harvey.

Harvey presents the American Version of Family Fortunes. Funderdome does not appear to be a rerun of that, but it is something.

Eight episodes of it are currently available on The Pirate Bay now so you can check it out now and let us know what happens. We would like to assume that it is something like the Thunderdome in the third Mad Max movie, except with Harvey in the Tina Turner role - but not the outfit.

ABC's "Steve Harvey's Funderdome" Episodes 1-8 from an entirely unaired television series: https://t.co/iL5kP8Rk5Y — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) June 5, 2017

The Dark Overlord, which we suspect is more than one person, took to Twitter to announce the leak, suggesting that they had the full series at their disposal. A pastebin post from the group is unsurprisingly unapologetic.

"Hello, this is thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) here to deliver a message. Time to play another round. We're following through on our threats as we always do. We firmly believe that honesty and determination are the two most important factors of any business," it says.



"If you prefer your meat bloody, we're serving it bloody as can be: We're bringing another piece from the world of unaired mainstream media content: ABC's ‘Steve Harvey's Funderdome'.

A link to the files on the Pirate Bay is also available. Virgin Media does not allow us grown-ups to visit the Pirate Bay officially but we can say that the downloads are available.

The group previously released episodes of Orange is the New Black. This is the show that Netflix makes about ladies in prison. It is very popular. Game of Thrones is also likely to be leaked by anyone lucky enough to get their hands on it. µ