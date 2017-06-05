Oculus' Palmer Luckey wants to help build Trump's border wall

EVERYONE THOUGHT OCULUS WAS BAD when Facebook bought it, but it turns out that there is even worse to come out of it. One of the main people behind it, Palmer Luckey, it is working on a defence startup that will aid the infamous Trump wall.

Luckey is not traditionally that controversial, but reports about his new efforts are raising some eyebrows. He spoke to the New York Times about his new movement, confirming that he was talking to Trump's people about the Humpty Dumpty wall plan.

"We are spending more than ever on defence technology, yet the pace of innovation has been slowing for decades," Palmer s. "We need a new kind of defence company, one that will save taxpayer dollars while creating superior technology to keep our troops and citizens safer."

Luckey may have made some decent money out of the Oculus-Facebook deal, so it makes some sense that he might use some of it to contribute to the dystopian plans of another rich man. Not many people support the idea of the Trump wall, and no one wants to pay for it. Adding a lot of trouble sensing technology to the brick-based menace will only raise the cost, but that's not our problem.

Luckey has already had meetings with the president's people, including at least one with Steve Bannon and US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, according to the NYT. A statement from the latter's assistant confirms that some flesh was pressed, but adds that it led to eff all.

"The secretary had a very brief meeting where he listened to Mr. Luckey about using technology on the border and referred him to the Department of Homeland Security," said Zinke's spokeswoman Heather Swift. "There was no action after the meeting."

Luckey left Facebook after is was revealed that he was financing an anti-Hillary Clinton meme outfit. It is possible that Trump may find this side of him appealing. µ