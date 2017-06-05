Microsoft might be planning a Workstation edition of Windows 10 Pro

MICROSOFT IS set to bring back an edition of Windows for Workstations, following a discovery in a borked update.

As we reported last week, a version of Windows 10 not meant for the public was sent out to Windows Insiders and although for most it wasn't any great shakes, two Twitter users (@AndItsTito and @GrandMofongo) spotted something rather unusual.

The build references "Windows 10 Pro for Advanced PCs", designed for high-spec hardware.

A leaked slide shows the product billed as "Windows 10 Pro for Workstation PCs" with the caveat "Name not final placeholder for now".

This would be the first Workstation edition since Windows NT Workstation 4.0 and things have moved on a lot since those days - specifically since 2004 when support ended.

The new OS is said to be built around four pillars. First, a Workstation Mode, which will optimise for advanced graphic intense workloads

A new file system, ReFS to succeed NTFS will be enabled, offering fault-tolerance, auto-correction and optimised towards large data volumes.

"Faster" file handling via SMBDirect offers higher throughput, low latency, and low CPU utilisation.

Finally, this version will run on double the number of CPUs currently offered, up to 4, with a memory limit of up to 6TB.

A second slide states: "Based on feedback regarding product truths - we went back to the drawing board studying typical workstation use cases and using the information from the Insiders using Windows 10 Pro on high-end machine and held several engineering discussions within Microsoft and also without partners to identify what new value we can bring to the market that benefits advanced users of PC in the market."

Now, that's a fairly sloppily written "Paragraph-as-a-Sentence" and some of the phrasing sounds distinctly Chinese-English, making us a little wary of reading too much into this being, you know, true. After all, we were all convinced that we'd seen a Windows 9 logo that was the real deal before Windows 10 launched.

As this is a far from official arrival, it does seem like there's a lot of room for change, and there's nothing to even hint at when it's likely to be released, but at a guess, if it really exists, we'd imagine it'll tie in with the launch of Creators' Update 2 aka Redstone 3 which is scheduled for this autumn.

Microsoft has committed to updates to Windows on a bi-annual basis as part of its ‘Windows-as-a-Service' strategy. The next edition is said to finally contain unifying technology to run across ARM and Intel processors, thus making Continuum work properly, only two years later than billed. µ