Uber slammed for price surge profiting during London terror attack

Uber has been what we call "slammed" over its failure to turn off a popularity profit feature during the attacks in London this weekend.

Well said @JohnBishop100

Uber is a toxic app

Did they pay you to delete the tweet?

Did they delete it for you through the app? pic.twitter.com/9BX3mwFr4u — London Taxi Trade (@londontaxitrade) June 5, 2017

The feature is a surge pricing thing, that lets the firm raise prices when its services are in need. Some Twitter users were appalled to find that their journeys that followed the attacks came at a premium. Naturally too, because that is some sick profiteering.

BOYCOTT @Uber - My friend in London just sent this, UBER ramped prices up in hit areas knowing people need to get home #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/bKeKpVbqZq — Idris Bhayat (@IdiiBhaxx) June 4, 2017

"Surge pricing is designed to encourage drivers to respond at busy times, and offers rewards for turning up," Uber explains it on its web site.

"There are times when so many people are requesting rides that there aren't enough cars on the road to help take them all. Bad weather, rush hour, and special events, for instance, may cause unusually large numbers of people to want to ride Uber all at the same time," it says.

"In these cases of very high demand, we choose to start raising prices little by little to encourage more partners to get on the road so there are enough drivers available to respond to the requests. This system is called surge pricing, and it lets us continue to be a reliable choice."

Uber can turn it off once the driver and demand situation works out, and a lot of people think that the firm should have done this a lot quicker when panicked people were trying to get home after a scary night out in London.

Twitter is aflame with criticism, but Uber does not appear to have responded. However, it did make some efforts to provide reasonable transport options for the concert in Manchester on Sunday evening, so it can't be too bad.

Speaking to The Independent newspaper Tom Elvidge, general manager for Uber in London, said that the firm got around to turning off the surge once someone turned on the news and clocked on to what was happening on Friday night in London.

We suspended dynamic pricing as soon as we heard about this incident PH — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) June 4, 2017

He explained that the firm "suspended dynamic pricing all around the area of the attacks", saying: "We are also ensuring all rides from around the affected area were free of charge," he added. "Our team is also working with the Metropolitan Police to help them get any footage from drivers who were in the area at the time.

"Our hearts go out to everybody affected by yet another horrific attack on our city. We'd like to thank all the drivers who helped tens of thousands of Londoners get home safely last night."