Amazon Prime Video is finally coming to Apple TV

APPLE HAS ANNOUNCED during its WWDC Keynote that Amazon's Prime Video app is finally ruddy coming to the Apple TV

This is good news for fans of Mr Robot and, er, Parks and Recreation, as the app will let users easily access both bundled and paid-for Prime Video content without having to arse about with AirPlay.

The move is big of Amazon too, kind of, as the two firms have long been squabbling over TV-related nonsense. Amazon reportedly had a falling out with Apple over the cut it takes from in-app purchases, and as a retaliation decided to ban sales of the Apple TV on its website.

The decision was made in October 2015, when Amazon announced plans to ban sales of Apple's TV box - along with Google's Chromecast - claiming that the devices lack of Prime Video support was "confusing for customers."

This announcement quickly backfired on Amazon, with insiders revealing that, in the case of the Chromecast at least, its lack of Prime Video support was fully Amazon's decision, likely as it looked to fuel sales of its own Fire TV devices.

Buzzfeed, which first heard news of Prime Video coming to the Apple TV, reports that Amazon will resume selling Apple's set-top box.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Amazon Prime Video will arrive on all Apple TV models and its TV app later this year. µ