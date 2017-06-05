WWDC 2017: What to expect from Apple's keynote

OH, JOYOUS DAY. When team INQ should be settling down to watch crap British game shows, we'll instead be here, bringing you all of the latest from Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote.

It's expected to be a big one this year, with Apple's dev-focused event set to push software to the sidelines in favour of a bunch of new hardware announcements. This won't be any old hardware, either, as rumour has it that Apple use tonight's keynote to make its foray into new product categories.

We've rounded up everything we can expect from Apple's WWDC keynote, which kicks off today at 6pm UK time, below.

iOS 11

A new version of iOS will, of course, be shown off during the keynote and we've already heard that it'll be the first version to wave the banhammer over 32-bit apps, rendering almost 100,000 apps obsolete. iOS 11 will also, according to reports, boast an updated user interface, expanded SiriKit support and a new app called Files, a potential rethinking of file management on iOS.

Mac

As well as a new version of macOS, WWDC is expected to witness the launch of three new MacBooks. First up, according to rumours, is a MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake internals, which could also be the first to debut Apple's rumoured homegrown ARM-based chip for low-power tasks. Also expected is a refresh Apple's 12in MacBook, which will also come with a new Intel chip, and an update to the 13in MacBook Air, which hasn't seen an upgrade since 2015.

tvOS and watchOS

Alongside iOS 11 and macOS 10.13, we will also likely see new versions of tvOS and watchOS, but there's no word yet as to what we can expect from the updated operating systems. Rumour has it, though, that Amazon will make an appearance at WWDC to announce a Prime Video app for the Apple TV.

iPads

According to reports, Apple could announce the long-rumoured 10.5in iPad Pro during its WWDC keynote this evening. The tablet is expected to be smaller than the current 9.7in iPad thanks to smaller bezels and is also tipped to feature an upgraded CPU, a second-generation Apple Pencil and improved cameras.

Siri Speaker

Apple's long-awaited answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home is tipped to debut during WWDC, and we already know quite a lot about it. The so-called Siri Speaker will, unsurprisingly, offer deep integration with Apple's product lineup, while HomeKit support will enable users to control their IoT gadgets such as light bulbs and door locks. Reports claim that, although an unveiling is imminent, the speaker will not be ready to ship until later in the year. µ