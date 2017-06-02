AMD sets sights on Nvidia with new entry-level Radeon Pro graphics cards

CHIPMAKER AMD has rounded off its Computex launches with the release of two new professional graphics cards, the Radeon Pro WX 2100 and the Radeon Pro WX 3100.

Both cards, based on AMD's 14m Polaris architecture, are aimed at low-cost graphics workstations for architects, engineers and other heavyweight design professionals.

According to AMD, the WX 3100 offers a 2.3 times performance improvement over the previous generation FirePro W400 graphics card, and a more modest 14 per cent improvement in benchmarks using Catia 3DExperience against the Nvidia Quadro P600. The cheaper card, meanwhile, offers a 12 per cent performance improvement against the cheaper Nvidia Quadro P400.

On the widely used SolidWorks CAD software, AMD claims an even bigger gap in its benchmarking against both Quadros, of 60 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively, for the WX 2100 against the Quadro P400, and the WX 3100 against the Quadro P600.

The cards will cost just $149 and $199, respectively, or about the same in pound sterling with VAT included, and will be available this month. However, the Nvidia Quadro P400 and P600 against which both cards were compared appear to be widely discounted, with the P400 now available for less than £130 and the P600 at under £190.

Enthusiasts waiting patiently for AMD's next-generation Vega-based graphics cards don't need to wait too much longer. At Computex, the company promised the first, the (probably) expensive Frontier Edition, by the end of this month, and a more mainstream product by the end of July. µ