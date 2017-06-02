Nintendo Switch online service will become paid-for in 2018

JAPANESE GAMES FIRM Nintendo hs announced that its its paid-for online service for the Switch won't launch until 2018.

That's bad news, as the service was originally set to arrive in the second half of 2017. The good news is that Nintendo has confirmed that access to online multiplayer on Switch will remain free until the service goes live.

The even better news is that Nintendo Switch Online Services will be much cheaper than Microsoft and Sony's alternatives. UK pricing hasn't yet been announced, but Nintendo has confirmed that, in the US, its Switch Online Service will cost $3.99 a month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 (around £18) for a year-long membership.

Nintendo noted in its announcement that "pricing for additional countries, as well as details of the subscription terms, will be available closer to the launch of the service."

Nintendo has also revealed some more details about Switch Online. As expected, it'll come with a companion smartphone app that will let you invite friends to play online, set play appointments and swear at your mates when they hit you with a blue shell in Mario Kart.

"A free, limited version of this app will be available for download in summer 2017," Nintendo said.

There's no word on Virtual Console yet, but Nintendo has confirmed that subscribers will get free versions of classic games with added online features, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight and Dr. Mario as examples.

Nintendo Switch Online includes ongoing access to a library of classic games you can take anywhere! pic.twitter.com/TtRKcImCiS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2017

In a statement to Kotaku, the firm added: "At launch the classic game library will include NES games. Super NES games continue to be under consideration, but we have nothing further to announce at this time."

Over on its relaunched website for the online service, Nintendo notes that subscribers can also expect discounts on select digital games and content. µ