TECH PIONEER Elon Musk has led the charge of protest against former reality TV star Donald Trump's announcement that he would pull the USA out of the Paris accord against climate change.

Hours after Trump spoke in the Rose, Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX, confirmed that he would step down as an advisor to Trump's economic council.

"Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world," he tweeted.

With so many of Musk's projects, such as the Hyperloop and Tesla, itself dedicated to finding alternatives to fossil fuels, it became obvious that Trump's karma had hit Musk's dogma.

Condemnation is rife across Silicon Valley, with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg telling his personal Facebook follower: "Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children's future at risk,"

Sundar Pichai of Google tweeted, "Disappointed with today's decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all."

Brad Smith, Microsoft's Head of Legal wrote a blog post that we actually agree with for a change.

"We are disappointed with today's decision by the White House to withdraw the United States from the landmark, globally supported Paris Agreement on climate change."

"We believe that continued U.S. participation benefits U.S. businesses and the economy in important and multiple ways. A global framework strengthens competitiveness for American businesses. It creates new markets for innovative clean technologies, from green power to smart grids to cloud-enabled solutions.

"And by strengthening global action over time, the Agreement reduces future climate damage to people and organisations around the world."

Tim Cook out of off of Apple told employees by email: "Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it. I want to reassure you that today's developments will have no impact on Apple's efforts to protect the environment,"

Amazon and HP were among the first to state publicly that they plan to continue honouring the Paris accord, while California, home of Silicon Valley, has agreed its own alliance with Washington State and New York to continue the accord meaning that unless Trump goes out of his way to stop them, a fifth of the countries polluters will remain covered.

The announcement puts USA in an exclusive club with war-torn Syria and Nicaragua, a country whose reasons for not signing were because it felt that sanctions for non-compliance were not strict enough, something that the US has taken full advantage of.

Theresa May who isn't a tech leader but does have a head like a Mario power-up, has told Trump she is "disappointed", a phrase normally used by parents who discover their children have started smoking. Which is pretty much what has happened anyway.

In the interests of balanced reporting, we should explain that Trump believes that the accord disadvantages America and stifles jobs in the coal mining industry, and as such, the INQUIRER hopes he's thrown down the nearest mine shaft, so the planet isn't the only one that knows what it's like to be shafted. µ