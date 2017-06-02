Snapchat's video-taking sunglasses launch in the UK

LUNCH IMAGERY PRESERVATION firm Snapchat launched its video-taking sunglasses in the UK.

Snapchat announced the European launch of Spectacles, which let you take a video of what is happening run in front of your face without going to all the effort of getting a phone out of your pocket, on Twitter.

It didn't say much else about the launch, but Wired reports that if you've got a spare £130 to splurge on some novelty-sized sunglasses then you can pick then up from a 'Snapbot' machine near the London Eye. Or, instead of fighting your way through tourists waving selfie tickets, you can pick up a pair online.

Snapchat is also planning to place Snapbots in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and Sweden.

Snapchat Spectacles first launched in the US in September last year. They let users record circular videos by tapping a button on the left-hand side, while a ring of LEDs lights up to notify watchers the Spectacles are recording.

Once captured, video can then be transferred to the Snapchat app via Bluetooth or W-Fi on an iPhone, and just via WiFi for Android devices.

"We've been working for the past few years to develop a totally new type of camera. We call it Spectacles. Imagine one of your favourite memories. What if you could go back and see that memory the way you experienced it? That's why we built Spectacles," said Snapchat in a blog post.

"Spectacles are sunglasses with an integrated video camera that makes it easy to create Memories. We've created one of the smallest wireless video cameras in the world, capable of taking a day's worth of Snaps on a single charge, and we integrated it seamlessly into a fun pair of sunglasses available in three different colours." µ