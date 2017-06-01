Someone dropped a Nintendo Switch 1,000ft and it barely broke

A GAGGLE OF PEOPLE CALLED UnlockRiver who carry out extreme durability tests have lobbed a Nintendo Switch off a flight drone and discovered that it damages on impact with the ground.

The team has a habit of this kind of thing and has previously thrown Samsung mobile phones from great heights to assess their use in such situations. Apparently, the Galaxy S7 did well in such a test, which surprises us because we assumed that it would have blown up and taken half a town with it. The same review carried out on the Galaxy S8 has had over four million views on Youtube.

The Nintendo Switch was fun to play according to our video host, but the most exciting thing about it is lashing it to a drone, flying it way up in their air and letting it fall down to earth like a £280 leaf or a dead bee. UnluckRiver must have an abundance of the devices because you can win one if you subscribe to one of their channels. To be honest, if you like videos of people dropping things you have probably done this already.

The Switch briefly soars before much more rapidly falling. On hitting the ground there are "pieces everywhere" according to our host. He's not joking. It hits the floor with a huge clatter and bits come flying off of it.

Despite the fall the Switch started up and was playable. The left, or blue, controller was a mess but the other survived. One of the corners looks like it has taken a dink and is bent somewhat, but overall a durability score of 9.0 is awarded.

You can have a go at this at home. Well not at home. In the UK we think you have to get clearance to fly a drone, particularly if it is close to people and houses. Plus, if you have a Nintendo Switch you would be better off using it to play Mario Kart. Or selling it or something. µ