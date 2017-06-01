Some version of Windows have more users than others while Mac is about the same

AND SO the eternal dance of the operating systems goes on for another month as Netmarketshare figures from Net Applications is published for the month of May, year of our Lord Two Thousand and Seventeen.

And what a belter a month it has been with some figures showing slight rises and others showing slight falls and others staying exactly the same.

The biggest drops of the month come from Windows XP at 5.66 (-1.38) and Vista (-0.58). Both are now dead ducks and Microsoft would really like it if you would stop using them please.

It could well be that the WannaCry effect has finally gotten a shift on, as both systems were cited (including by us) as being responsible for spreading the ransomware, though there is now some evidence that Windows 7, 8 and 10 all played a role.

And speaking of those, which we were, Windows 7 jumps back up slightly higher than its April drop, threatening once again to hit the fifty percent mark at 49.46 per cent (0.96). Windows 8.x drops slightly at 8.33 per cent (-0.22) but its worth noting that Windows 8 usage has stalled at 1.59 (+/-0) suggesting that people who don't want to upgrade really, really don't want to upgrade.

Alternatively, it could be they don't know how as it isn't as straight forward as previous upgrade paths, involving as it does the Windows Store.

For bouncing bonny baby (if that baby were the vomiting child from The Exorcist crossed with the cast of Mean Girls) Windows 10, there's a slight rise to 26.78 per cent (+0.5) meaning that unless someone produces a giant novelty cheque soon, Microsoft isn't going to make its promise of 2 billion machines in two years. Last we looked it was claiming half a billion.

Mac OS is as Mac OS does with 10.12 going up slightly to 3.59 (+0.38) while 10.11 drops a bit to 1.32 (-0.08) and 10.10 drops to 0.87 (-0.09) and the older versions hover at 0.56 (+0.1).

Linux holds at 1.99 (-0.1), still stuck under that psychological 2 percent margin, while Windows holds 90.81 per cent, Mac holds 6.34, we've still no idea how many Chromebooks there are and we can't help wondering if anyone is still using an Amstrad PCW 8512. µ