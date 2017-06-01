Moto Z2 Play arrives with new GamePad and wireless charging add-ons

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has unveiled the modular Moto Z2 Play, complete with a bunch of new Moto Mod add-ons.

Improving on its predecessor, the Moto Z2 Play features an all-new, all-metal unibody design, and is skinnier at 5.99mm compared to 6.99mm. Bucking the trend of awkwardly-placed fingerprint sensors, the Z2 Play's scanner sits underneath the home button on the front, while a 12MP camera sits in the bump on the Z2 Play's backside.

Specs-wise, you're looking at a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor paired with either 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You'll also find a 3,000mAh battery, microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 2TB, and both 3.5mm jack and USB-C connectors.

A 5.5in Full HD display sits at the forefront of the handset, with a new Night Display mode onboard to automatically reduce blue light glare at night. The Moto Z2 Play will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat, topped with Motorola's stripped back Moto Experience UI.

The 12MP rear camera has been improved compared to last year's model, and offers an f/1.7 lens, 1.4-micron pixel sensor and both laser and dual autofocus. There's also a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, a wide angle lens and dual-LED flash.

Of course, it ain't a modular phone without Mods, and Motorola has unveiled a bunch of new add-ons. There's a new Moto Power Pack that equips the smartphone with an additional 2,200mAh battery, a Turbo Power Pack that brings a beefier 3,490mAh battery and a Moto GamePad that will work with all games that support physical controllers. Motorola will also offer a new ‘Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging', that er, does what it says on the tin.

The Moto Z2 Play is available now in Brazil, and will launch in the US this summer priced at $499. No UK pricing details and availability details have yet been announced. µ