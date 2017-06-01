IoT firm uses a Raspberry Pi to make Nuttall's head explode

SMART HOME firm Energenie is using its technology to take a straw poll of the upcoming general election, with the opportunity to blow up your most hated politician.

The company will be down at Sandbox on Brick Lane this Saturday with an experiment combining the power of Twitter, Raspberry Pi and its own Smart Home tech, MiHome.

The four main political leaders, Maybot, Beardie, Baldy and Paul Daniels will be there in effigy form, each with a balloon for a head.

Every time a visitor tweets the hashtag representing that politician, their balloon head will grow slightly. The idea will be to see who has their head blown up the most times and is, therefore, the UK's least favourite politician.

There are fifty "heads" of each politician, and we'll let you know on Monday who is going to win the election based on, you know, science and balloons and that.

Although the satirical stuff is something of a gimmick, the technology is designed to demonstrate that the smart home is becoming something that anyone can be a part of either simply via buttons and switches, through Alexa, through Twitter, or for the more ambitious hobbyist, with a Raspberry Pi interface.

Last month, we told you about a foster home in Lancashire that has been completely retrofitted with home automation and Amazon Echo Dots, a reminder that such tech is not just for the super-rich anymore.

If you want to go down and blow up a politician's head with nothing but your phone, the polls are open at Sandbox, Shop 7, Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QR, this Saturday from 11-6.

Sandbox is a pop-up specialising in cutting edge technology, so while you are down there, you can also have a go in VR on an HTC Vive, where you can take command of the Starship Enterprise (we're told) as well as see some of the other cutting edge tech we've told you about on INQ, often before it hits the High Street.

If you're really unlucky, you might see one of the INQ team loitering about and trying to fit in with the penny farthings and hipster craft beers. Bloody Shoreditch. µ