Google boosts Gmail security because it was not good enough

THAT INTERNET AND ADVERTISING COMPANY Google has upped the security credentials for its Gmail for businesses service, adding in anti malware tools that should prevent some fools for clicking on bad and unsolicited email attachments.

In a world of security breaches and bad practices, this makes a lot of sense. The good news for people who can't tell a crap attachment from a crap but work related one is that Google says that new technology will spot obvious malware before it hits accounts, and stop companies from admitting that they have fallen victim to a zero-day threat.

"These protections enable Gmail to better protect our users from zero-day threats, ransomware and polymorphic malware," said Sri Somanchi, product manager of Gmail anti-spam, in one of those blog things.

"In addition, we block use of file types that carry a high potential for security risks including executable and javascript files. Machine learning has helped Gmail achieve more than 99 per cent accuracy in spam detection, and with these new protections, we're able to reduce your exposure to threats by confidently rejecting hundreds of millions of additional messages every day."

Somanchi didn't mention it, but it was only at the start of May that a very serious phishing attack put the fear of cod into Gmail users. In case the CISO has forgotten how bad it was this is what the security firm Proofpoint had to say about it.

"Gmail/gdocs phishing is very common and unfortunately, it's something we've seen for years. It is indeed a powerful phishing vector because the phisher can then send email from that account using the user's email signature and contact list, which makes the follow-on messages extremely convincing," said Bryan Burns, vice president of threat research at Proofpoint.

"This attack suggests attackers are finding it easier to trick people than machines - and based on the prevalence of macro-based downloaders for large-scale campaigns (like those used to deliver Locky ransomware), and the increase in business email compromise-type attacks, it seems likely that credential phishing will continue to be a dominant threat vector.".

Actually, maybe Somanchi did sneak in a small reference, if you ask us he was wise to downplay it, even if he does get a bit ballsy by the end.

"These new changes are just the latest in our ongoing work to improve our protections as we work to keep ahead of evolving threats. For many years, scammers have tried to use dodgy email attachments to sneak past our spam filters, and we've long blocked this potential abuse in a variety of ways," he added.

"While the bad guys never rest, neither do we." µ