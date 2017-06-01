UK health sector is responsible for almost half of all data breaches

THE HEALTH SECTOR, which was recently whacked by the WannaCry ransomware attack, is responsible for almost half of data breaches in the UK.

So says Egress Software Technologies, which has taken data from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), cast its eye over it and revealed that the UK health sector needs to up its game when it comes to cyber security.

The health sector suffered 2,447 data breach incidents between January 2014 and December 2016, according to the data, which sees it accounting for 43 per cent of all reported breaches.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, local government came in second on the list, having suffered a reported 642 incidents during the time frame, accounting for 11 per cent of all breaches.

Things aren't improving either, as the number of incidents rose year on year. Egress reveals that breaches increased 20 per cent from 184 incidents in the last quarter of 2014, to 221 in the last quarter of 2016.

Related: 2016 was a record year for data breaches and insecurity in general

The courts and justice sector - which you'd expect to be on top of this kind of thing - has seen a 290 per cent rise in incidents since 2014, according to the ICO data.

Hackers ain't to blame, apparently, with the data revealing that ruddy fat-fingered humans are to blame for almost half of all data breaches. 24 per cent of incidents were to blame on some bloody idiot losing paperwork, and 19 per cent were to blame on data being faxed or posted to the wrong person.

"Following the WannaCry exploit, the vulnerability of the healthcare industry, and the critical importance of improving its cybersecurity, has come into sharp focus," said Tony Pepper, CEO and co-founder of Egress Software Technologies.

"While it's clear there is a security problem in healthcare, these figures show that it is as much about internal activity as external threat.

"There's no doubt that someone inadvertently emailing a spreadsheet containing sensitive patient details to the wrong person isn't as good a headline as a ransomware attack, but that does not diminish the threat it poses." µ