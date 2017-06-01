Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht has his appeal denied

THE GUY WHO MADE IT EASY TO BUY DRUGS ONLINE has had his latest court appeal denied and not faces a life sentence in American prison over seven convictions that range from money laundering to straight up narcotics crimes.

It is bad news for Ulbricht. The Verge reports that the sentence is high because the US authorities really did not like the style of the man or his site. The Silk Road, in case you missed it, would let you buy stuff like cannabis without associating with drug dealers, but would also let you hire a hitman. Woolworths it was not.

The Verge says that prosecutors were able to get a "kingpin" charge against Ulbricht. This is normally reserved for the kind of people who keep snakes, get in trouble with Steven Segal in films during the early 1990s, wear silk shirts and a lot of jewellery and fly helicopters.

Ulbricht's life was probably a bit less exciting than say Tony Montana's was in Scarface, but the law had a significant issue with the Silk Road and its operator and would probably like to make a huge example of him.

When the Kingpin brand landed on him in 2015 Preet Bharara, US attorney for Manhattan said that the dark web is an illusion and that the law will always get its man. "The supposed anonymity of the dark web is not a protective shield," he said. Ulbricht launched his appeal against the severe sentence in 2015, but it seems like the weight o the law was always firmly against him.

When he was sentenced parents of people who had died from drug overdoses were brought in to give statements and Ulbricht broke down in court and lamented his life decisions, calling the site a "naive and costly idea".

The Judge was unmoved and grabbed the nearest largest book and bunged it at him, adding: "The stated purpose [of Silk Road] was to be beyond the law. In the world you created over time, democracy didn't exist. You were captain of the ship, the Dread Pirate Roberts. You made your own laws. What you did with Silk Road was terribly destructive to our social fabric." µ