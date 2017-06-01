Samsung bins biz-focused My Knox feature in favour of Secure Folder

SAMSUNG HAS ANNOUNCED plans to bin My Knox in favour of its new and improved Secure Folder service.

Samsung Knox was first introduced back in 2013, making its debut as a software update to the Galaxy S4. A year later, Samsung claimed that there were 1.8 million people using the service, which allows business users to keep their work and personal data separate on one device by creating a separate partition to store sensitive information.

In an email sent to My Knox users this week, the firm revealed that the feature will no longer be available on new Samsung devices in 2017 (likely a nod to the Galaxy Note 8). Instead, the firm is urging customers to set up Secure Folder.

"My Knox will no longer be available on new Samsung devices in 2017. You may continue your secure space experience by setting up Secure Folder, available now from Galaxy Apps," Samsung's email reads.

The firm notes that users can continue using My Knox until its end-of-service date "which will be announced soon", adding: "However, be aware that we will not be actively maintaining the service or adding new features."

Samsung goes on to big up Secure Feature service, based on its "defence-grade" Knox security platform, and claims that it'll give users an extra layer of security.

"Secure Folder runs on Android N OS or higher versions only. It leverages the defence-grade Samsung Knox security platform to create a private, encrypted space on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Applications and data moved to Secure Folder are partitioned separately on the device and gain an additional layer of security and privacy," it claims.

If you're a Knox user and want to switch over to Secure Folder, Samsung has some tips.

"To seamlessly transfer your private content between solutions, please back up your My Knox data and restore it to Secure Folder. To back up your My Knox data, go to My Knox settings > Backup and restore. Remember, a Samsung account is required to use this feature.

"You can restore the backup data after setting up Secure Folder. Go to Secure Folder settings > Backup and restore > Restore." µ