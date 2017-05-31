Western Digital launches 'world’s first' 3D NAND SSDs

WESTERN DIGITAL (WD) has announced the latest in its line of SSD drives to carry the WD branding, as well as new lines from Sandisk.

The new WD Blue line also represents the first products to be built on 64-layer 3D NAND technology and is aimed at "DIY enthusiasts, resellers and system builders".

The Sandisk Ultra 3D SSD range is aimed at "gamers and creative enthusiasts" positioning Sandisk as the premium SSD brand, answering any questions about the future direction after the company was bought by Western Digital in 2015. Except, hold that thought. Because it actually doesn't.

"Delivering 64-layer 3D NAND-based SSDs into the PC segment marks a critical step in our ongoing conversion to this new technology, as well as offers long-term benefits for our customers," said MIke Cordano, president and chief operating officer, Western Digital. "Between our two, strong brands in SanDisk and WD, and their respective loyal customer bases and distribution channels, these advanced SSDs will appeal to a very broad footprint of the computing population that are seeking the benefits of today's newest technologies."

Both lines offer 250GB up to 2TB capacities in a 7mm 2.5 inch format, with the WD version also available as an M.2 2280 chip.

This is where the confusion begins again, as both offer similar specs - 560MB/s read and 530MB/s write, a three-year warranty and 1.75m hours MTBF. In other words - what exactly is the difference?

Well, the WD Blue comes the backing of the WD Functional Integrity Testing Lab and comes with free Acronis True Image (WD Edition - so stunted from the paid for version) and WD SSD Dashboard software for easy monitoring and firmware updates.

The Sandisk version concentrates of credentials as an upgrade path for laptops but doesn't claim much that we wouldn't see otherwise - cooler quieter computing, enhanced endurance and reliability, no-wait bootup and quicker data transfer.

So we're pretty lost. These products are pretty much identical in every way. Perhaps WD knows better than to let a good brand go - for now at least, and will essentially compete the two products against themselves until they can comfortably retire the Sandisk brand, or move it to portable drives. It's just speculation, but the future of the post-integration market for WD is weird.

We are also still waiting to see what happens to Toshiba, currently teetering on the brink, and co-owner of an SSD fabrication plant with Western Digital (originally Sandisk). That could be a game changer too.

Prices for all products start at $99.99 when then range goes on sale in the third quarter of 2017. µ