LEXMARK HAS been told in no uncertain terms that it can no longer prevent the sale and use of remanufactured and refilled ink cartridges, ending a legal battle it has fought as its star has continued to wane, at least in the consumer market.

The US Supreme Court ruled by 10 votes to two that the current model shared by a number of companies of selling low-priced hardware and profiting through the exorbitant price of supplies was unlawful.

The ruling states that once someone buys something, they own it, and they have a right to do what they like with it, and if that means using refurbished cartridges, then that's something that Lexmark has no right to stop.

The tide has been turning on this matter for some time, given that some models of printer cost more to refill than replace, and the cartridges often contain a fraction of capacity.

It has led to models such as HP Instant Ink, where users pay a monthly subscription based on projected use, and receive cartridges by post as the printer detects they are needed.

Lexmark, now Chinese owned, has long argued that refilling cartridges represents a breach of patent, but the court ruling made clear that the patent right ceases on purchase. The furthest we can find reference in the INQ archive stretches back to January 2000 and ruddy 3.

Reaction from the industry has been mixed with patent squirrelers like Qualcomm, IBM and Dolby criticising the decision, with the likes of Dell, Intel and WD applauding it.

Lexmark had already tried to get around any ruling against them after it sued a company that refills ink cartridges shipped in from outside the US. However, this ruling says that the cartridges cannot be chipped to invalidate them no matter where they came from.

Chief Justice John Roberts explains "A patentee is free to set the price and negotiate contracts with his purchasers, but may not, 'by virtue of his patent, control the use or disposition' of the product after ownership passes to the purchaser." and cites legislation dating back to the 17th century in a giant f*ck you to the notoriously mercenary printer industry.

"As Lord Coke put it... if an owner restricts the resale or use of an item after selling it, that restriction 'is void, because... it is against Trade and Traffique, and bargaining and contracting between man and man,'"

‘And thusly, wroteth the INQUIRER, thee massive which is cartel of ink against parchment has been royally shown that ars*holes never prospereth'. µ