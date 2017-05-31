Nest announces 'zoom and enhance' indoor security camera

Nest Cam IQ. Seen here of some books for some reason

GOOGLE OWNED smart home company Nest has announced a new camera to bolster its security range.

The company, best known for its smart thermostats, has launched the Nest Cam IQ indoor security camera, a successor to the models that were originally acquired from DropCam, the firm which Nest bought out at the beginning of the smart home boom.

The new camera goes beyond those specs, however, with a 4K (8MP) sensor, with 12x digital zoom and enhance (Blade Runner anyone?) and HDR.

For night vision, there are two 850nm infrared LEDs, and speakers seven times more powerful that the previous generation, along with a three mic array allowing noise suppression and echo cancellation.

Offering 128-bit AES with TLS/SSL encryption, Nest IQ securely transfers data to the cloud, and of course "works with Nest".

Person alerts can identify when there's a person in shot, not just a blob or a pet, a feature previously only available as part of the Nest Aware subscription service.

For those subscribers, however, there's even more goodness. Face recognition, previously only seen on the Netatmo Welcom will alert to familiar faces, such as telling you when your child gets home safely, while intelligent audio will tell you not just if there is a noise, but if it's an alarm or a barking dog.

It's not just consumers who can utilise these features. While Nest is primarily aimed at home use, the company has multiple case studies of its cameras being employed in SMB environments. Whether that is for security, to help people browse inventory or to show off your MMA training routines.

"When designing Nest Cam IQ, we focused on what we've learned from our customers, which is that people don't want more information, they want insights," said Matt Rogers, Nest co-founder and chief product officer.

"So we combined intelligence with excellent image and sound quality to deliver the insights customers need, at the right time. These insights can range from telling you the kids are home from school to sending an alert if an unfamiliar person is in the living room."

Nest Cam IQ launches in the UK at the end of June, with pre-orders opening on the 13th at the company website. Pricing will be £299. In the US, the pre-orders are open already at $299 for one or $498 for two, echoing Google's commitment to post-Brexit less-for-more in the UK. µ