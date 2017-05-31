AI tells you how likely you are to lose your job to robots

A NEW BOT is telling you the answer to the question everyone is asking: "How likely am I to lose my job to robots?'

The AI, which will make hundreds of overpaid analysts redundant in a show of irony that would make Alanis Morrisette weep, takes data from automation research conducted by Carl Benedikt Frey and Michael Osborne in 2013, and crunches it, to find out the likelihood that you will one day be replaced by a large piece of vibrating plastic and metal - outside the bedroom as well, limp-dinkle.

The designers of the tool (huh, we said 'tool') are Dimitar Raykov and Mubashar Iqbal and is to be taken with a pinch of salt, but does raise the ongoing question of how many people will lose their jobs to machines by 2024, an idea explored in the recent Channel 4 hit drama Humans.

According to the poll, Dave and Chris, as writers, have an 11 per cent chance of being replaced by robots (they won't be as funny though - suck on that, Google News), while Carly, as editor, has a just 5.5 per cent likelihood of being turned into an iPhone yielding Snoop-loving sun-avoider droid.

Compare that with 'Conveyor Operators and Tenders' (assembly line workers) with a whopping 93 per cent. We tried a few others. 'Piers Morgan' brought up Amusement and Recreation Attendants at 72 per cent, whilst oddly it took 'knob jockey' to bring up '‘Radio and TV announcers' at just 10 per cent. 'UKIP councillor' offered up ‘Explosives Workers, Ordnance Handling Experts and Blasters' at 48 per cent.

There wasn't a suggestion for 'idiot writer who trivialises science'. Obviously.

The move towards robot employees has already begun. This week, Cornerstone predicted that up to 50 per cent of US retail jobs would be replaced by robots (as has already begun at Lowe's Hardware) and the EU is already making in-roads to give robot workers rights.

Meanwhile, the government think-tank Reform has suggested that a quarter of a million jobs in the public sector will be mechanised by 2030.

We, at the INQUIRER, believe strongly in the importance of the human face of journalism and would never automate our output which will always be written by skilled hum…(x055563) ERROR IN INQ BOT LOGGING DATA REBOOT IN 30 SECONDS. µ