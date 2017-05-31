AMD unveils 16-core Ryzen 9 CPUs to take on Intel’s Core i9

CHIPMAKER AMD has unveiled its new 16-core Ryzen 9 CPU, the Ryzen 9 1998X, at Computex. The CPU represents the part dubbed ‘Threadripper' that the company revealed details of at its analyst day two weeks ago, and comes just a day after Intel unveiled its own (up to) 18-core Skylake-X Core i9.

The Ryzen 9 CPU will form part of AMD's high-end desktop X399 platform, which the company also showed off today. It will feature "up to" 16 cores and 32 threads, 64 PCIe 3.0 lanes, and quad channel DDR4 memory.

That differs from Intel's Core i9 strategy, which sees some of its Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X parts limited to dual channel support on the X299 platform unveiled yesterday. Intel's strategy, of course, is to push people to pay more if they want more PCIe lanes and quad channel DDR4 memory.

In contrast, the Ryzen CPUs showed off so far feature ‘only' 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes, as does both standard Intel Kaby Lake and Kaby Lake-X, which was unveiled with Skylake-X yesterday. Skylake-X, meanwhile, offers between 28 and 44, depending on the size of your wallet.

"We really believe we're bringing a new class of performance to the eco-system," said AMD CEO Lisa Su in the presentation at Computex today.

But AMD still hasn't revealed clock speeds and, more importantly, prices for Threadripper just yet.

The AMD reveal, though, did show off a 16-core Threadripper blitzing through the same Blender workload test it used when it launched Ryzen 7 back in March, polishing off the workload in a matter of seconds.

AMD also demonstrated Threadripper running the new Bethesda game Prey on ‘ultra' settings at 4k resolution with two Radeon RX Vega graphics cards, and revealed plans to launch that in late July. "Our message is that for the true enthusiast-class performance capability this combination will be an incredible combination," said Su.

Jim Anderson, meanwhile, senior vice president and general manager of AMD's Computing and Graphics Business Group, showed off a soupcon of details on the company's Ryzen Mobile microprocessor.

This, he said, "is a combination of our our new Zen cores and our new graphics cores integrated into a single device", which he promised would enable "beautiful" thin and light laptops and convertibles, including gaming systems.

Next year, the focus will switch to enterprise laptops and workstations, said Anderson. µ