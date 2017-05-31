Asus, HP and Lenovo are building ARM-powered Windows 10 PCs

QUALCOMM AND MICROSOFT have announced that Asus, HP and Lenovo will be the first three firms to launch Windows 10 PCs based on the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform.

During Microsoft's Computex keynote on Wednesday, the two firms announced that the first ARM-powered Windows 10 devices, which were teased last month, will launch in the fourth quarter of 2017.

With the devices set to run on Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 SoC, they will offer integrated gigabit LTE connectivity, capable of reaching download speeds of 1Gbps.

Qualcomm is also keen to point out that the small size of its processor will let device makers create slimmer devices and experiment with different forms, but also leaves more room for parts like larger batteries. It claims that PCs built using the new chips will offer up to 50 percent more battery life than x86 systems

So-called Windows 10 "Always Connected" machines will also come with a new Connected Standby mode, which will enable PCs to wake up from sleep faster than before, and remain connected to a WiFi or cellular network to keep syncing your data in the background.

Cristiano Amon, executive vice president at Qualcomm, said: "Today's consumers experience mobility in nearly every aspect of their lives and they've come to expect more from their PCs than legacy computing models are able to provide.

"With compatibility for the Windows 10 ecosystem, the Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform will enable Windows 10 hardware makers to develop next-generation modern device form factors and deliver unparalleled anything, anywhere creation experiences with up to Gigabit-Class LTE connectivity."

Microsoft chipped in and affirmed that the upcoming devices will run the full desktop version of Windows 10. That means you'll get x86 app compatibility, Cortana, Windows Ink and Windows Hello support baked-in.