UK government will charge non-Brits a fiver to email to visa and immigration services

And it has gone down as well as you'd expect

UK government outsources immigration services - cuts languages, adds charges
In outsourcing its immigration enquiries service, the UK government has cut language support and added charges for email
THE UK GOVERNMENT is outsourcing the customer enquiries service for its Visa and Immigration department, and it's fair to say that it's not being received well.

From the 1 June, all customer enquiries will be handled by outsourcing specialist Sitel UK, in an effort to reduce costs "and ensure those who benefit directly from the UK immigration system make an appropriate contribution."

Does this take the form of a higher cost on the visa, you ask? Perhaps an adjustment to the existing sliding fee, based on time to be spent in the UK? No: instead, all enquiries from outside the country will be subject to a charge - including those made via email.

Under the new system, simply contacting UK Immigration by email will cost the questioner £5.48. To be 'fair', the charge covers both the first and all follow-up emails - at least, those relating to the same subject.

On top of the new email charge, the number of languages offered by the immigration service is dropping to eight. Accusations of xenophobia are, predictably, already flying on Twitter.

The charge to contact the Visa and Immigration department by phone, we understand, remains unchanged at £1.37 per minute (plus standard network fees).

The benefits of outsourcing are going to be extremely hard to see, although could include faster response times and a more streamlined service in an area that's difficult to navigate. On the other hand, we've already seen negative reactions to the burden of payment falling on the customer - the reduction in languages is another sticking point that will be hard to swallow for potential migrants. µ

