RUMOURS THAT the Trump administration is considering a blanket ban on electronic devices aboard flights are just refusing to die down.

After confirming last week that US and EU authorities have agreed that there should be no ban between the EU and US, it still appears that the US may act unilaterally.

The ban on electronics bigger than a mobile phone was instigated after intelligence suggested a terrorist plot to plant bombs within laptops. All devices from certain countries that are bigger than Trump's tiny hands now have to be stowed in the hold.

But speaking to Fox News Sunday, a programme named after a channel its on, and a day, thus suiting the simple needs of its target audience, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly explained to the cow-tipping community that there was still a "sophisticated threat" to flights heading inbound to the US.

As such, a full ban has not been ruled out extending out from the current list of 'mostly Muslim countries'.

There remain some concerns that such a ban would be ineffective as it moves the problem to the hold where a chain reaction of faulty batteries could actually cause a much bigger explosion.

Meanwhile, in the cabin, people would be reduced to talking to each other, watching the same movie through a pair of airline headphones made out of bits of plastic tubing, and playing i-spy out of the window, until "cloud" becomes too obvious.

Some airlines, such as United, have started basing their in-flight entertainment around personal devices, offering a selection of films to watch on your tablet or laptop. Watching these on a phone is not going to be nearly as good, we suspect.

In the UK, an electronics ban does exist to and from six countries, while in the US it currently covers eight. It's not known what intelligence was used to make the decision, but US and UK authorities both made the call within 24 hours of each other, suggesting that there's more than just hyperbole here. µ