ARM's Cortex-A75 and A55 CPUs take aim at AI and machine learning

BRIT CHIPMAKER ARM has taken to Computex to unveil the Cortex-A75 and A55 CPUs, which it claims are its most powerful to date.

The flagship Cortex-A75, which is based on ARM's flexible and scalable Dymaniq microarchitecture and destined for high-end smartphones, offers a 22 per cent improvement in single-threaded performance compared to its Cortex-A73 predecessor and up to 50 per cent more performance in multithreaded use cases. What's more, according to ARM, the CPU can use just 2W of power and offer a 30 per cent increase in performance on large-screened devices.

A timely leak suggests that Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 845, set to debut inside the Galaxy S9, will be powered by Cortex-A75 cores.

Nandan Nayampally, VP and general manager of ARM's CPU group, remarked: "I have been at ARM for over a dozen years and can't remember being this excited about a product delivering such a boost to single-threaded performance without compromising our efficiency leadership.

"The Cortex-A75 delivers a massive 50 percent uplift in performance and greater multicore capabilities, enabling our partners to address multiple high-performance use cases including laptops, networking and servers, all within a smartphone power profile."

The Cortex-A55 is described by ARM as its "most versatile high-efficiency processor", and claims the new CPU offers 15 percent more power efficiency compared to its predecessor, in addition to 10 times more scalability, and two times the memory efficiency.

As well as touting performance upgrades, ARM is - unsurprisingly - touting its new CPUs as optimised for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Both the Cortex-A75 and A55 put ARM feature dedicated instructions for AI performance tasks and set ARM, it claims, on a trajectory to deliver "50x AI performance increases over the next three to five years."

ARM also on Monday launched the Mali-G72 GPU, which it claims further optimises its SoCs for AI and machine learning tasks. Touting it as its "most efficient yet", the G72 claims a 1.4 times performance if the Mali-G71 before it and a 25 per cent boost in efficiency.

ARM expects that the first implementations of its new CPU and GPU technologies to appear either in Q4 2017 or Q1 2018. µ