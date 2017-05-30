Germany launches Robot priest to put the fear of God into you

LOOK AWAY IF YOU ARE RELIGIOUS, the INQUIRER is about to tackle a robot priest that can bless you in five languages and could also scare the pants off you if it loomed over your bed at night.

The robot priest has been given the worst name that anyone could have possibly thought of, one that immediately brings up the image of Bono. It is called 'BlessU-2', and has an unfriendly face and long looming arms that could be used to pull your soul out.

There is a picture here. What can we say about it? It has a face, one that a child might have made, and what looks like a CRT television in its stomach. According to the Guardian, it is so special that it has a backup, presumably one made with a cheaper material - though we doubt that that would be possible.

The Guardian says that the priest bot can shoot light from its hands, and will deliver blessings in five languages. If you haven't got the message and are not on your hands and knees scrambling towards an exit, you can also choose to have your blessing printed out so that you can run home with it.

BlessU-2 is currently delivering the word of God in the German town of Wittenberg, and is there to support some deep thinking into how technology will impact on the church.

"We wanted people to consider if it is possible to be blessed by a machine, or if a human being is needed," said Stephan Krebs of the Protestant church in Hesse and Nassau to the Guardian.

"The idea is to provoke debate. People from the street are curious, amused and interested. They are really taken with it, and are very positive. But inside the church some people think we want to replace human pastors with machines. Those that are church-oriented are more critical."

No shit. µ