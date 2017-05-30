Citrix Receiver gets around Google Chrome ban in Windows 10 S

MICROSOFT RECENTLY launched its new Chrome OS rival, Windows 10 S, with the caveat that it would only work with Windows Universal Apps, excluding alternative operating systems such as Linux.

This meant that rival browsers such as Chrome would be nixed in favour of Microsoft's half-finished Edge browser.

However, Citrix now believes it has a workaround (someone was going to do it). At its Citrix Synergy event in Orlando, Florida, where the Disneyland comes from, the company announced Citrix Receiver which it claims "opens the door" for Win 32 apps on the stunted OS.

This will, of course, include the world's most popular browser, Google Chrome, which no longer has a ‘tiled' version as it did in Windows 8, mostly because it was shite.

A similar renegade movement has allowed non-Leanback enabled apps to work with Android TV devices, but because they're not designed for horizontal orientation, they sometimes appear sideways.

Related: Why Windows 10 S is like giving babies cigarettes

Citrix Receiver virtualises using XenApp and XenDesktop, allowing you to use TLS 1.2 to connect with the option of a SecureICA encrypted version.

In the demonstration, the service was shown with full support for features like touch, pinch, zoom and drag and drop. It can also be used for Windows Mobile devices, using Continuum.

Of course, this does require you to have a Citrix Xen environment to connect to and there's no word on if Citrix' generosity extends to providing one for Windows 10 S users. It's not the company's normal target market.

Also, given that Microsoft has seen fit to block Ubuntu and other rival operating systems, it is possible that when they get wind of this, virtualisation devices could be next. Et Tu, Teamviewer?

Windows 10 S has been designed primarily to take on the education market that is so enthusiastically embracing Google's cheap and cheerful Google Chromebooks.

For the average user, however, it will present some serious issues as it doesn't allow much choice outside the Microsoft/Windows/Bing/Office/#killmenow framework and yet will brainwash a whole generation of kids into believing this is normal.

We're expecting Microsoft will push back on Citrix before this saga is done. µ