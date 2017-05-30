Essential Phone: Andy Rubin's Galaxy S8 rival is official with edge-to-edge display

ANDROID CO-FOUNDER Andy Rubin has taken the wraps off of the Essential Phone, a device that has its sights set firmly on the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8.

Following in the footsteps of Samsung's latest flagship, the modestly-named Essential Phone packs a 5.7in edge-to-edge QHD display, that reaches the very top of the handset to surround the 8MP front-facing camera. There's a small bezel at the bottom of the phone, but Rubin has still opted for a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The phone itself measures in at 7.8mm-thick and comes crafted from titanium and ceramic. Rubin told the Verge that it can survive a drop test "without blemish, unlike the aluminium competitor devices", and said that users won't need to cover the handset with a case.

Specs-wise, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,040mAh battery. Charging will be provided via USB-C and so will audio, with the Essential Phone shipping without a 3.5mm jack. It will ship with a dongle in the box, though, similar to that offered with the iPhone 7.

You'll also find a 13MP dual RGB and mono camera setup on the rear, similar to that seen on the Huawei P10, and the Essential Phone also allows you to clip accessories to it, including a 360-degree camera. The company will also offer a charging dock, with both connecting to the phone with small metal pogo pins.

The Android-powered Essential Phone is only available to pre-order in the US for now, costing $699 for just the phone or $749 with a 360-degree camera included. It will be available in four colour finishes: Black Moon, Stellar Grey, Pure White and Ocean Depths. µ